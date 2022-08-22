Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys 53,716 Shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 17.82% of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANB opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

About Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

