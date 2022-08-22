Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,278,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,775,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Semper Paratus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LGST. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $12,987,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,391,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,914,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,748,000. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

LGST stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

