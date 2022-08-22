Hifi Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.19 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Hifi Finance has a total market capitalization of $50.74 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe.

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

