HEX (HEX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.38 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. HEX has a market cap of $8.38 billion and approximately $9.60 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEX has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00497669 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000643 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.41 or 0.02035933 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001886 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005306 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000701 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
About HEX
HEX is a coin. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
