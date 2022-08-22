Hegic Reaches Market Cap of $5.84 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Hegic has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,439.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00128430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00094490 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

