HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,767 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.71% of HealthEquity worth $209,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $59,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after buying an additional 589,509 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after buying an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 532.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 487,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after purchasing an additional 410,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.2 %

HQY stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.75. 2,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,203. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $73.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

