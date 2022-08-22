Head-To-Head Survey: Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) & Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Livento Group and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group N/A N/A N/A Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Livento Group and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $26.58, indicating a potential upside of 79.57%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Livento Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Livento Group and Olaplex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Olaplex $598.36 million 16.05 $220.78 million $0.40 37.00

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Livento Group.

Summary

Olaplex beats Livento Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production activities. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning software development and sale business; and residential condominiums finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

