Head-To-Head Survey: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) vs. Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -5.86% 2.97% 1.54% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -10.67% 0.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 3.24 -$25.25 million ($0.11) -55.36 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx.

52.6% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GoodRx and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 12 6 0 2.26 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $15.53, indicating a potential upside of 154.95%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Summary

GoodRx beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

