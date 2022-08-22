HBC Financial Services PLLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $417.26. 237,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

