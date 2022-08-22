HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,643. The company has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

