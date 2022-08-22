HBC Financial Services PLLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Trading Down 4.7 %

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,705,180. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.