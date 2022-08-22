HBC Financial Services PLLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 289,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,349,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.