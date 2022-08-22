HBC Financial Services PLLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 28.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $39,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.24. 58,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,992. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.93.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

