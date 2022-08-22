Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) fell 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.67. 7,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,016,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

The stock has a market cap of $766.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

