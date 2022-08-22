Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) fell 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.67. 7,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,016,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.
The stock has a market cap of $766.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.
