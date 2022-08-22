Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,355 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,279,000 after buying an additional 940,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $179.15 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average is $170.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

