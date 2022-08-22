Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,582 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $174,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Albemarle by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $261.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.68.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

