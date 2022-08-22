Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341,027 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $75,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,267,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after acquiring an additional 579,702 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,181,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 212,239 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,173,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,902,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

