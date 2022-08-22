Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174,531 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $111,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,366,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,496,000 after acquiring an additional 478,827 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 152.1% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.2% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

