Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $83.80 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $83,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE FRC opened at $163.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average of $157.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

