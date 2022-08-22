Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $51.16 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Crown were worth $51,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crown by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after buying an additional 896,027 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Crown by 155.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after buying an additional 656,593 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,240,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Crown by 10,530.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after buying an additional 347,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

NYSE CCK opened at $98.57 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

