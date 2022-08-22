Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $62,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BAC opened at $34.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $279.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

