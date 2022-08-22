Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,219 shares during the quarter. Ameresco accounts for approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 3.09% of Ameresco worth $126,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

AMRC stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

