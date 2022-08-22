Hamilton Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hamilton Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,992. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

