Hamilton Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 69,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,424,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

