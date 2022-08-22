Hamilton Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,595,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 697,158 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after acquiring an additional 598,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

TFC stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $49.40. 52,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

