Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases 104,436 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC owned about 1.88% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $80,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

