Hamilton Capital LLC Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,058,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,721,000 after acquiring an additional 748,096 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NULV stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $36.22. 261,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

