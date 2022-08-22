Hamilton Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,174,641. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.38. The company has a market capitalization of $430.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

