Hamilton Capital LLC Buys 2,429 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $20,031,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Intel by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,940,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $99,944,000 after acquiring an additional 165,517 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,308,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 94,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $451,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,571 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 510,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,045,227. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

