Hamilton Capital LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,466,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

ORCL traded down $1.97 on Monday, hitting $76.69. 66,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,160,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

