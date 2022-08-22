Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Haleon has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

