Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00023882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00256167 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001107 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

