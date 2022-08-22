Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,096 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,458,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. 289,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,998,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

