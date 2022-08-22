Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.51. 30,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

