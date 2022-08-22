Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.57 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.71. 266,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,845,631. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.