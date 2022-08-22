GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. GSPI Shopping.io Governance has a market cap of $1.11 million and $32,973.00 worth of GSPI Shopping.io Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GSPI Shopping.io Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00005211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GSPI Shopping.io Governance has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GSPI Shopping.io Governance

GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. GSPI (GSPI) is the governance token of the Shopping.io platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GSPI Shopping.io Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GSPI Shopping.io Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GSPI Shopping.io Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

