Grimm Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Grimm has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grimm has a market cap of $16,828.55 and approximately $35.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00052430 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Profile
Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.
