Grid+ (GRID) Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges

Grid+ (GRID) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and $19.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,153.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00129413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081697 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grid+

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

