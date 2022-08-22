Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in KE by 6.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 271,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in KE by 54.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $2,427,000. SCEP Management Ltd grew its stake in KE by 54.5% during the first quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,149,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,699,000 after buying an additional 1,816,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,629,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,614 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of BEKE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. 175,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,788,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.52 and a beta of -1.99.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. KE’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

