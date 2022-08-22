Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432 in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,186. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

