Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $10,474,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 151.4% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 28,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,149. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,053 shares of company stock worth $258,998 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

