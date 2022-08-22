Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,491,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Livent by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 656,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Livent by 761.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 558,042 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Livent by 4,027.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 495,978 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.03.

Livent Price Performance

Livent stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. Livent Co. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $34.61.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

