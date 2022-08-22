Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Everi were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRI. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Everi by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Everi by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

EVRI traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

