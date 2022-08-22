Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,732 shares during the quarter. Marinus Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.9% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 1.28% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $150,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

MRNS traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,433. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.12% and a negative net margin of 386.11%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

