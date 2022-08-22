Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,234 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GPMT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. 1,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,271. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.70 million, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.