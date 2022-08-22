Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn Stock Down 3.2 %

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,869. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.