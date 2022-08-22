Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. Datadog makes up approximately 0.6% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Datadog by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 4.2 %

Datadog stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.24. 53,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,226. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,583.58 and a beta of 1.16. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $119.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $473,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,407.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,560 shares of company stock valued at $15,264,590. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.