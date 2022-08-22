Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits Market Cap of $84,142.16

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $84,142.16 and approximately $173,125.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

