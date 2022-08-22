Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
GRC stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $711.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
