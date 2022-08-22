Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target Raised to $5.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.95 to $5.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOL. Barclays downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.
Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.38.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
