Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target Raised to $5.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.95 to $5.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOL. Barclays downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 74,734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 545,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.